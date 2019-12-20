Bulandshahr : Violence galore at anti-CAA protest, vehicle set on fire

A day after Uttar Pradesh witnessed a spate of violent protests against the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act, violence erupted in Bulandshahr with protesters resorting to arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting at the police. The police fired tear-gas shells to control the rioters who set a vehicle on fire. Police personnel also pelted stones at the protesters in retaliation.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. Section 144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)

