Four sentenced to death in 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case

A special court in Rajasthan on Friday sentenced four convicts to death in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma passed the order in this regard. The court had, on Wednesday, convicted them under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Those put on the death-row are -- Mohammad Saif, Salman, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, and Saiffurrehman. One person named Shahbaz was, however, acquitted in the case. Over eighty persons were killed and more than 183 injured in the Jaipur bomb blasts when eight explosions took place on May 13, 2008. (ANI)

