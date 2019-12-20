Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM making boastful claims on economy which are far from reality, is in denial mode: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:33 IST
PM making boastful claims on economy which are far from reality, is in denial mode: Cong

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday of making boastful claims that were far from the reality and being in the denial mode as it challenged him for a debate. Congress's senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said the country's economy was in shambles and warned of a grave crisis next year if urgent steps were not taken to nurse it.

He also said the ongoing agitation in the country was the creation of the government as it was pushing ahead its divisive agenda and called for repealing the amended Citizenship Act, which was not acceptable to people who were protesting all over the country. "Such loud talk by a prime minister and hollow promises that are far away from the truth.... The prime minister remains in the denial mode and he is selling this pipe dream of a USD 5 trillion economy, for which the economy has to register a double-digit growth now for five years.

"The prime minister should not make boastful claims, which are negated by the ground realities. He should be serious and should take urgent steps to nurse the economy, create jobs and restore the factory output. We are going to face a grave crisis next year as we are going to face a revenue shortfall, as inflation is already in double digits and the GST and tax collections are very low," Sharma said. Modi said the Indian economy had the resilience to reverse the current slowdown and return to the high-growth trajectory and exhorted corporates to take bold investment decisions to help push the GDP growth rate up.

The prime minister highlighted his government's decisions such as decriminalisation of corporate offences and promised them that "no inappropriate action will be taken on genuine corporate decisions". Speaking at an event to commemorate 100 years of industry body Assocham, he said a massive Rs 100 lakh crore will be spent in the coming years on building infrastructure and another Rs 25 lakh crore on the rural economy and this, in turn, will help nearly double the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024.

"I am fully aware of the discussions happening around (the current economic slowdown). I do not challenge the comments made on it. I try to take away positives from such a discourse," Modi said. Sharma said Modi was denying the reality, while noting that when the prime minister said something, there should be seriousness in it.

"I do not know whether the prime minister is serious, because it sounds like a joke," he said. Unfortunately, the country's economy was demolished under Modi's rule but he was not ready to admit it, the Congress leader said.

He said the prime minister was boasting of the lowest corporate tax and wished that he had talked about the poor people as to how they would have money in their hand for consumption. If the factories were not producing and people not buying, where will the GST and tax collections come from, Sharma asked.

"We will be happy to debate this with the prime minister on any forum on the date of his choice," he said. Sharma wondered which country was the prime minister talking about, as his claims were far away from the ground realities.

When Manmohan Singh was the prime minister, the country's GDP grew four times and the Congress-led UPA left an economy of USD 2 trillion, he said, adding that the situation today was such that India's GDP growth rate stood at 4.5 per cent and the real value addition at 3.2 per cent. Admitting to ups and down, Sharma said, "Now we are staring at a deepening economic crisis. It is not a slowdown." PTI SKC RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines to halt relocation of spotted deers

The Madras High Court on Friday expressed concern over lack of strict implementation of laws related to forest and wilde life and resulting in offenders being let go scot free and said it was high time forest department officials are impart...

Pope and U.N. chief appeal for environment, religious tolerance

Pope Francis and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday appealed for nuclear disarmament, environmental protection, and religious tolerance. The pope and Guterres met privately for about 40 minutes in the papal library.Francis de...

Britain's Prince Philip, 98, in hospital over pre-existing condition

London, Dec 20 AFP Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, went into hospital on Friday for precautionary treatment on a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said. His London hospital stay is likely to upset the r...

Had to cut short field trip after villagers asked us to leave: Jamia students

A group of Jamia university students on Friday claimed they had to cut short their field trip to Haryanas Panipat district after some villagers asked them to leave or face the consequences. However, Panipats Superintendent of Police Sumit K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019