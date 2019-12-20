Rs 83k cr spent on Maha irrigation works hasn't given intended

The CAG report for 2017-18 tabled in the Assembly on Friday pointed out that expenditure worth Rs 83,495.90 crore were incurred on irrigation projects but benefits from these were not realised. The CAG report pointed out that 198 projects were under execution for more than 15 years, and of these, 67 have not been completed even after 30 years.

"Actual expenditure incurred was Rs 83,495.90 crore but it has not resulted in realising the complete projected benefits even after considerable period of time," it said. "The original cost of 412 ongoing projects was Rs 74,073.73 crore. But now it is estimated to be Rs 1,89,408.90 crore apart from actual expenditure of Rs 83,000 crore," it added.

It said delay in completion of works invited the risk of escalation in the cost of the works, besides intended benefits not reaching the people. The CAG report asked the state government to take initiate for time-bound completion of ongoing projects so as to prevent further delay and cost overrun..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.