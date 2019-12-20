Left Menu
'No CAA No NRC' caps a hit among protesters at Jamia university

  New Delhi
  Updated: 20-12-2019 18:07 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 18:07 IST
White custom-made caps with "No CAA No NRC" written on them have become an instant hit with the people agitating against the amended citizenship law, turning the street outside Jamia Millia Islamia in south Delhi into a sea of white on Friday. A 15-member team of volunteers reached gate number 7 of the university, carrying around 2,000 caps this afternoon. And within 15 minutes, almost every person there had a cap on their head.

Mohammad Munis, a 25-year-old volunteer, claimed a local political leader had come up with the idea of distributing the caps to protesters. "We had a limited number of caps on Thursday evening which were given to students only. On Friday, we had more pieces and we gave them to everyone," he said.

Those who are against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens can now be identified by their caps, quipped Javed Hassan, 22, after he got hold of one. Farhan, 11, said said he would even wear the cap to his school.

Hundreds of protesters filled the area outside the university after Friday prayers, continuing with their protest against the contentious law and the proposed NRC. Friday was the fifth day of their protest after more than 50 Jamia students were injured in police action following violence during a demonstration on Sunday.

