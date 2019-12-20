Left Menu
Ayodhya: Flag march conducted, Friday prayers conducted peacefully

In the backdrop of violent protests erupting in different parts of the state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the police on Friday conducted flag march in Ayodhya on Friday to keep law and order situation under control.

  • ANI
  • Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 18:41 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 18:41 IST
Anuj Kumar Jha, DM, Faizabad talking to reporters in Ayodhya on Friday . Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of violent protests erupting in different parts of the state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the police on Friday conducted flag march in Ayodhya on Friday to keep law and order situation under control. The administration has already reached out to religious leaders of the Muslim community who have appealed people to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours.

The district administration has also appealed people to not listen to rumours on social media and is conducting aerial surveillance through Drone. "The situation is under control in the entire district. The Friday prayers have been conducted peacefully. Some people came out in the form of 'Juloos' but were dispersed. Muslim religious leaders have appealed people of the community to maintain peace, still, some miscreants may incite violence," said Anuj Kumar Jha, District Magistrate, Faizabad.

"I appeal people not to pay heed to anti-social elements who may incite violence and not to listen to rumours on the social media," he said. The official told that there is no ban on the internet in the district.

Incidences of violence, arson and stone-pelting are reported from the various part of the state even as CrPC section 144 has been imposed in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation. Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)

