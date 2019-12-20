Maha: seven cops, official injured in stone pelting in Beed,

At least seven policemen and a local government official suffered injuries in stone pelting during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Central Maharashtra's Beed and Parbhani cities on Friday, police said. A State Transport (ST) bus was also damaged in the violence which broke out after a protest march in Beed city in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar told PTI.

"The march was taken out from Basheerganj to Beed Collector Office. Around 3.30 pm, miscreants pelted stones at an ST bus and some shops in Basheerganj area," he said. Six policemen received minor injuries in stone- pelting, he said.

In Parbhani, a police official and a tehsildar (revenue official) were injured in stone pelting following a protest rally. The stone pelting took place in the area near the Parbhani Collector's office, police said.

A fire brigade vehicle was also damaged, said Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant Upadhyay..

