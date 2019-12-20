Protests in Bhiwandi, other parts of Thane against CAA, NRC
Several thousand people took part in a protest on Friday in Bhiwandi in Thane district against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens exercise. The protesters carried banners and placards and demanded that the Union government withdraw CAA and drop plans of conducting the NRC exercise nationwide.
The protest was peaceful, Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Suresh Mekala said. A protest was also held in front of the 400-year-old Jama Masjid in Rabodi in Thane.
NCP corporator Nazeem Mulla, who took part in the protest, claimed CAA and NRC were ploys of the BJP government at the Centre to divide Hindus and Muslims..
