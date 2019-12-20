Anti-CAA protests: Priyanka Gandhi joins students at India Gate, says govt 'anti-poor'
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday joined the students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens at the India Gate and said the government is "anti-poor". She said the government wants every Indian to stand in line to prove one's citizenship in the same manner in which they did after note ban.
Scores of people gathered at India Gate here to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law and a proposed countrywide NRC. Raising slogans of 'Azaadi', 'No NRC, No CAA', the protesters, most of them college students, demanded that the new law be repealed.
The national capital has witnessed a slew of protests against the amended citizenship law.
