Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal to sell Yamuna water to Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 20:44 IST
Himachal to sell Yamuna water to Delhi

Himachal Pradesh will sell its share of Yamuna river water to Delhi at Rs 21 crore per annum, an official said on Friday. An agreement for it was signed between the two governments on Friday.

The agreement was signed between Himachal Pradesh Secretary, Irrigation and Public Health, RN Batta and Principal Secretary of Delhi government Manisha Saxena, the official said. Batta revealed that as per a multi-state agreement signed in 1994, Himachal gets 3 percent share of Yamuna water. This share remained unclaimed since then.

It was on the request of the Delhi government that the Himachal government decided to sell its share to Delhi, he added. As a result, the Himachal government will get Rs 21 crore per annum. Batta said it is for the first time in the country that such an agreement has been signed between two governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

40 detained in connection with violent protest in Delhi's Daryaganj

The Delhi Police detained 40 people in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj here on Friday, officials said. According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj. The fire was immediate...

China's Xi, in call with Trump, says U.S. interfering in its affairs -Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a call with President Donald Trump on Friday, accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs but expressed hope that the two leaders could keep lines of communication open, Chinas Xinhua ne...

Anti-CAA protest: 18 metro stations closed on Friday

Commuters faced inconvenience on Friday as at least 18 metro stations were closed due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in various parts of the city. The Jama Masjid metro station which was closed around 1 pm remained sh...

Jharkhand last phase polling peaceful, 71.69 pc turnout

The fifth and final phase of polling in 16 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand passed off peacefully on Friday and an estimated 71.69 per cent of the 40.05 lakh voters exercised their franchise, Election Commission officials said here. For...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019