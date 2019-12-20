Newborn girl found in garbage bin in Pune housing complex

A rag-picker found a newborn girlinside a garbage bin in Vishrantwadi area of Pune district, anofficial said on Friday

The infant was found in the garbage bin of a housingsociety in Ekta Nagar on Wednesday and was handed over to thepolice which admitted her in a hospital, Joint Commissioner ofPune Municipal Corporation Dnyaneshwar Molak said

"The Child Welfare Committee has ordered that she beadmitted to child care institute Arunashray. She is respondingto treatment well," an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

