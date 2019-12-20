Couple held from Nanded for kidnapping 5-month-old Thane boy

A couple has been held from Nandeddistrict for allegedly kidnapping a five-month-old boy fromBhayander in Thane, police said on Friday

The child was kidnapped from Navghar on December 17and traced to Nanded and reunited with his mother, SeniorInspector Prakash Birajdar of Navghar police station said

"The accused woman used to take care of thecomplainant's two children, including the five-month-old boy,when the latter used to go for work. The couple kidnapped theinfant on December 17 as they did not have children of theirown. The two were held from their native village in Nanded,"he added.

