Before Delhi Gate violence, Imam made repeated appeals for calm

The imam of a mosque in Delhi Gate area made repeated announcements from its public address system to persuade a huge gathering of protesters to disperse peacefully, hours before violence broke out in the area on Friday evening. The protesters who were adamant on marching to Jantar Mantar to voice their opposition to the newly-amended citizenship law, assembled on the road when police barricaded the area.

After Friday prayers in the afternoon, a massive number of protesters gathered at Jama Masjid and while many of them stayed there to register their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), some of them marched towards Jantar Mantar. They were stopped at Delhi Gate, on the Netaji Subhash Marg adjoining Daryaganj Police station, which also serves as office of the Central DCP, around 2.30 pm. After being stopped, the protesters squatted on both carriageway of the road and also on Fasil Road.

The imam of the mosque and prominent locals using the mosque's loudspeakers and portable microphone sets made repeated announcements appealing to the protesters to maintain peace. After the announcement of Imam, some protesters also offered Asr and Maghrib namaz. After each namaz, the Imam and some influential locals urged the protesters to disperse saying they were agitating for a "genuine cause" and God will ensure success.

"You have registered your protest, now go back to your homes and families who must be worried about you. You are struggling for a genuine cause and God will ensure your victory," said an announcement from the mosque. Protesters were also urged to be wary of miscreants among them who might spoil the atmosphere.

"Keep watch, there could be some people among you who may indulge in something which may spoil the atmosphere." Delhi Police spokesperson and central DCP M S Randhawa said that some outsiders incited violence in the area.

In response to the appeal from the mosque, some protesters turned back. But those still present went berserk around 6.15 pm and started pelting stones. A water cannon was used to disperse the mob and police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel in anti-riot gear responded by pushing back the stone-pelting protesters. A car was also torched.

Security personnel used mild force and dispersed the protesters. Several vehicles were damaged and many suspected persons were detained by the police.

