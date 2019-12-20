Left Menu
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel to inaugurate construction work of Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will on Sunday take part in an event to mark the beginning of the construction work of Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit and beautification work of Mata Kaushalya Temple Complex Chandkur.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will on Sunday take part in an event to mark the beginning of the construction work of Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit and beautification work of Mata Kaushalya Temple Complex Chandkur. Baghel had earlier announced the construction of the Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit in the state, which will begin taking shape from this month after the project is inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

In the first phase, Sitamarhi Harchauka, Ramgarh, Shivrinarayan, Turturia, Chandkuri, Rajim, Saptarishi Ashram of Sihawa, Jagdalpur and Ramaram of Sukma district will be developed as major tourist spots by the tourism department of the state government. Along with this, renovation and beautification work of the ancient temple complex of Mata Kaushalya in Chandkuri in Raipur district will also be done.According to the information and data received from researchers and scholars, as many as 10 out of 14 years of Lord Rama's exile period were spent in Chhattisgarh and he had visited about 75 places here. Out of which 51 places have been identified as the spots where Lord Rama spent his time.As per the requirement of the project, roads will be upgraded and other facilities such as tourist facility center, interpretation center, Vedic village, Pagoda, waiting shed, drinking water system, toilet, seating bench, the restaurant will be arranged for tourists.

The program will be chaired by state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu. (ANI)

