Rajastna will not implement CAA along with seven others, including Bihar: Gehlot

  • PTI
  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 21:59 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:59 IST
Rajasthan along with at least seven other states, including the NDA-ruled Bihar, will not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, said state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday. Gehlot said more than eight states including Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh would not implement the amended Citizenship Act.

"I have said several times that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC cannot be implemented across the country because they are not practical. Despite the resistance and suggestion by opposition parties, CAB became an act but why students and youths of all communities have come on roads ?" Gehlot tweeted. "This (act) has shocked all communities including Hindus and Muslims. This Act is disturbing for all," he said, while demanding from the Centre to repeal the Act.

The amended Citizenship Act seeks to provide for Indian citizenship to the non-Muslim refugees from three Muslim majority countries -- Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan --persecuted on grounds of religion. The passage of the Act has triggered widespread unrest in the country.

