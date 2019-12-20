Left Menu
Complaint filed against Farhan Akhtar over comments on CAA

  Hyderabad
  Updated: 20-12-2019 22:01 IST
Hindu Sanghatan founder on Friday filed a police complaint against Bollywood actor and film-maker Farhan Akhtar for allegedly distorting facts about the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) through his comments on Twitter. Karuna Sagar, city-based advocate and founder of Hindu Sanghatan, in his complaint filed against the actor in Saidabad police station alleged Akhtar incited fear among dalits, Muslims and atheists through his comments.

When contacted, Saidabad police inspector Srinivas said they had received the complaint and were verifying the facts. The official also said they are seeking legal opinion if any case can be made out of the complaint.

The advocate alleged the Bollywood personality posted on Twitter a picture with a message that the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 will inhumanly exclude Muslims, transgender atheists, dalits and landless without documents and also that they could be jailed deported and placed in camps..

