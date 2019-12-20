Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Afghanistan, and Iran meet for the second time to monitor implementation of Chabahar agreement

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 22:33 IST
India, Afghanistan, and Iran meet for the second time to monitor implementation of Chabahar agreement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The second meeting between officials of India, Afghanistan, and Iran took place here on Friday to monitor implementation of the 2016 agreement regarding the development and management of the Chabahar port in Iran, according to an official statement. "All the three countries welcomed steady progress in port operations by India Ports Global Ltd company since the taking over of the port operations at Shaheed Beheshti Port at Chabahar in December 2018," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement on Friday.

The second meeting of the "follow-up committee" took place on Friday at the level of "joint secretary/director general" in Delhi. The Chabahar port -- being jointly developed by India, Iran, and Afghanistan -- is considered a gateway to opportunities for trade by the three countries with central Asian nations. It is located on the Indian Ocean in the Sistan and Baluchistan province of Iran.

"It was also agreed to include Mormugoa and New Mangalore Port from India; in addition to JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai), Mundra, Kandla, and Cochin as part of designated route under the Chabahar Agreement," the MEA said. A study will be conducted by the Federation of Freight Forwarders' Associations in India (FFFAI) to streamline cargo transit through Chabahar port, they said.

The first meeting of this "follow-up committee" took place on October 23 last year. "It was agreed to finalize the protocol to harmonize transit, roads, customs, and consular matters...It was agreed to organize promotional and business events in Afghanistan and India to popularise the Chabahar port," the MEA said on Friday.

The Chabahar port, which is easily accessible from India's western coast, is increasingly seen as a counter to Pakistan's Gwadar Port which is being developed with the Chinese investment. The third meeting of the "follow-up committee" will take place in first half of 2020, the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4

U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union speech on Feb. 4 after accepting an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday.Pelosi extended the invitation for Trump to address a joint session of the U.S. ...

UPDATE 2-Russia, Ukraine reach deal over gas transit to Europe

Moscow and Kiev have signed agreements covering the supply of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe, a spokesman for Kremlin-controlled Gazprom said on Friday, marking a major step towards clinching a final deal.Earlier on Friday, two sources t...

Lebanese troops clash with demonstrators protesting new Hezbollah-backed premier - witnesses

Lebanese troops fired tear gas in Beirut on Friday to disperse hundreds of youths who were protesting against the designation of a new prime minister backed by Hezbollah and its allies, witnesses said.The protesters threw rocks and firework...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019