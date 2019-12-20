Left Menu
Development News Edition

Complaint filed against Farhan Akhtar for posting 'seditious' tweet, 'instigating' several communities

Advocate Karuna Sagar Kashimshetty, has filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar for allegedly posting 'seditious' tweet and instigating people of different communities.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 22:52 IST
Complaint filed against Farhan Akhtar for posting 'seditious' tweet, 'instigating' several communities
Karuna Sagar Kashimshetty, an advocate filed a complaint against actor Farhan Akhtar on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Advocate Karuna Sagar Kashimshetty, has filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar for allegedly posting 'seditious' tweet and instigating people of different communities. Srinivas, Circle Inspector of Saidabad Police Station, told ANI, "Today we had received a complaint from an Advocate, Karuna Sagar stating that while he was browsing the net he noticed Bollywood Actor Farhan Akhtar has posted alleged seditious tweet on his official twitter handle, creating fear, chaos and thereby instigating Muslims, transgender, atheists and Dalits to wage war against the nation. Which may lead to anarchy and also for promoting enmity between the different communities."

"We have made a Police General Diary entry and we will be taking legal opinion in the issue and will proceed further in the case," he added. Kashimshetty, President of Hindu Sanghatan has filed a complaint against Akhtar for allegedly posting seditious twitter post creating fear, chaos and thereby instigating Muslims, transgender, atheists, Dalits to wage war against Nation which may lead to anarchy and also for promoting enmity between communities.

"While I was browsing my twitter account I saw a tweet posted on Farhan Akhtar's twitter handle dated December 18, saying--Here's what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over" along with a picture having a message that --the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, will inhumanly exclude Muslims, transgender, atheists, Dalits and landless without documents, and also that they could be jailed deported and placed in camps," Kashimshetty stated in his complaint. The complaint further read: "With intent to cause fear and alarm to the public and induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity and more particularly instigating Muslims, transgender, atheists, Dalits to wage war against Nation which may lead to chaos and anarchy and also the picture contained the distorted map of India showing PoK and Aksai chin separately, which is an act of sedition."

Kashimshetty further stated that Akhtar has deliberately posted the picture on his twitter handle twisting the facts to create fear and alarm among the public, and instigate them, after which several protestors all over India had indulged in violence causing severe damage to the public and private properties also leaving several persons including police injures, creating severe law and order problem across nation. He has requested the police to take necessary legal action against Akhtar under Section 121, 121 (A), 120 (B) 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4

U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union speech on Feb. 4 after accepting an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday.Pelosi extended the invitation for Trump to address a joint session of the U.S. ...

UPDATE 2-Russia, Ukraine reach deal over gas transit to Europe

Moscow and Kiev have signed agreements covering the supply of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe, a spokesman for Kremlin-controlled Gazprom said on Friday, marking a major step towards clinching a final deal.Earlier on Friday, two sources t...

Lebanese troops clash with demonstrators protesting new Hezbollah-backed premier - witnesses

Lebanese troops fired tear gas in Beirut on Friday to disperse hundreds of youths who were protesting against the designation of a new prime minister backed by Hezbollah and its allies, witnesses said.The protesters threw rocks and firework...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019