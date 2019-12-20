Committee to look into delayed SRA projects: Patil

Maharashtra cabinet minister Jayant Patil said on Friday that a committee would be formed to enquire into incompleteSlum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects. Patil made the statement in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Kiran Pavaskar had raised a calling attention motion on the issue, saying that several SRA projects in Mumbai are delayed, in some cases due to pending approvals from the municipal corporation and slum redevelopment officers. When projects are delayed, builders do not pay rent to slum dwellers (which slum dwellers are entitled to get until redevelopment is complete and they get a house), he said.

Patil said a committee of legislators and expert architects will be formed to conduct an inquiry into delayed projects, and its recommendations will be binding on the chief executive officer of SRA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.