Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six dead in UP violence, protesters clash with cops in several districts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 00:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 00:57 IST
Six dead in UP violence, protesters clash with cops in several districts

Six people were killed as anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters clashed with police after Friday prayers at several places in Uttar Pradesh, hurling stones and torching vehicles, officials said. Director General of Police O P Singh, however, confirmed only five deaths during the violence in about 20 districts.

Singh told PTI that two people lost their lives in Bijnor and one each in Meerut, Sambhal and Firozabad. But officials reported a death in Kanpur as well. The cause of death would be known after a post-mortem on the victims, officials said. Singh maintained that none of the deaths were due to police firing.

Several people were injured. The DGP said 50 policemen were seriously hurt. The violence comes a day after police dealt with angry protesters in Lucknow and Sambhal districts -- and amid internet curbs in many districts to curb rumour-mongering.

Stone-pelting or more serious clashes with police were also reported from Bhadohi, Bahraich, Amroha, Farurukhabad, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Hapur, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts. At many places police used lathis, lobbed tear-gas shells and, according to some officials, rubber bullets when they failed to contain angry mobs.

Police were often targeted when they stopped people from taking out processions in defiance of prohibitory orders in places all over the state. At least six vehicles, including those of police, were set ablaze in Firozabad, forcing police to use tear-gas shells to disperse the mobs.

Half a dozen vehicles, mostly of policemen, were also torched in Kanpur’s Babupurwa area and six people were hurt in the city, Additional DG (Kanpur zone) Prem Prakash said. He said 10 people allegedly involved in arson and stone- pelting were arrested.

In Meerut’s Islamabad locality, protesters targeted a police post, setting fire to some furniture and a motorcycle parked nearby. Internet services were suspended across major cities in Uttar Pradesh, following state government orders.

These included Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Agra, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Firozadad, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Sambhal, Amroha, Mau, Azamgarh and Sultanpur. Lucknow and Aligarh, which have been the scenes of clashes in recent days over the citizenship law, remained largely calm.

In Aligarh, where a red alert had been sounded by the administration, Friday prayers passed off peacefully, SSP Akash Kulhari said. Peace calls were made from mosques in Muslim-dominated areas in the morning, including by the Shahr Mufti Khalid Hamed who urged people to ignore rumours.

Security was tightened in the state capital with the deployment of armed police, and senior officials said the Friday prayers passed off peacefully in Lucknow. But many people stayed away from major markets, a day after a man died during a protest demonstration in Lucknow’s Old City.

Journalist with The Hindu Omar Rashid and three women social activists were allegedly detained in Lucknow in connection with the ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, but police officials denied making any such detention. In areas deemed sensitive by authorities, police conducted flag marches.

In Bahraich, six people, including two policemen, were injured. Around 40 men were arrested there. In Bhadohi, people taking part in a protest march clashed with police. Officials said tear-gas shells were fired and mild force used against them.

Bhadohi SP Ram Badan Singh said the protesters hurled stones and damaged several two-wheelers. Large demonstrations were organised after Friday prayers in Gorakhpur, the home district of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Police fired tear-gas shells in Gorakhpur’s Khoonipur area to disperse protesters. There was tension in Ghantaghar, Shahmaroof, Nakhas and Ismailpur areas as people came out of mosques in large numbers and held demonstrations. Clashes also took place in Chandausi area in Sambhal district, where two state roadways buses were damaged a day earlier. A case was registered against local Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Burq for defying prohibitory orders.

In Ghaziabad district, police reported stone-pelting at Muradnagar and Sahibabad’s Pasonda by people stopped from taking out processions. In Pasonda, police arrested 30 people. In Bulandshahr, a police vehicle was set on fire. In Rampur, protesters have given a “bandh” call for on Saturday, according to police. Over 150 people were taken into custody in the district over the last two days as a preventive measure. No violence was reported there.

The amended citizenship law allows citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who entered India before 2015 after facing religious persecution in three neighbouring countries. The list excludes Muslims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Facebook takes down account network posting artificial pictures, political content

Facebook Inc said on Friday it had taken down a major network that used fake accounts to promote lifestyle and political content, including articles promoting President Donald Trump and criticizing the Chinese government. The network is amo...

Lebanese troops clash with demonstrators protesting new Hezbollah-backed premier - witnesses

Lebanese troops fired tear gas in Beirut on Friday to disperse hundreds of youths who were protesting against the designation of a new prime minister backed by Hezbollah and its allies, witnesses said.The protesters threw rocks and firework...

Pak objects to its mention in Indo-US joint statement

Pakistan on Friday took strong exception to the references towards it in the Indo-US joint statement issued after the conclusion of 22 dialogue in Washington. The second India-US 22 dialogue between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defens...

UPDATE 1-Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4

U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union speech on Feb. 4 after accepting an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday.Pelosi extended the invitation for Trump to address a joint session of the U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019