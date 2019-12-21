Maharashtra: BMC rolls out Rs 10 meal for employees

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has rolled out 'thali' (meal) for Rs 10 in its canteen for its employees. BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar inaugurated the initiative on December 19. The meal includes two chapatis, rice, dal, and two vegetable dishes.

"The Rs 10 meal scheme is a part of Shiv Sena's manifesto. Since the BMC canteen already had the option, we decided to activate it here. The scheme will be soon introduced for the common people," Pednekar told ANI here. Savita Palkar, owner of the canteen, said, "Everybody is coming here. The response is good. People are coming here and enjoying lunch at Rs 10."

The Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, had promised to provide food for the common people in the state for Rs 10. In their CMP, the alliance partners had promised to "provide cheap and efficient food for the common people in the state for Rs 10 only". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.