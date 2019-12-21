Maha: Two men killed by friends over dispute

Two persons were killed in a dispute between a group of friends at Khamgaon in Maharashtra's Buldana district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. Ghatpuri residents Vishal Deshmukh (32) and Sachin Pawar (33) were attacked with sharp weapons and stones by their friends, following a dispute, an official said.

The victims' bodies have been sent to a government hospital Khamgaon for autopsy, he said. The Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case in this regards and one person has been arrested, he said.

The police are probing the involvement a few more suspects, inspector Ravindra Deshmukh of Shivaji Nagar police station said. ARU ARU.

