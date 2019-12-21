Left Menu
Situation improving amid heavy security deployment in Delhi areas

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 13:05 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 13:05 IST
The situation in areas hit by violence during protests against the new citizenship law is gradually returning to normal, police said on Saturday, and assured that a heavy deployment of security personnel has been made in Old Delhi and Seemapuri areas. Stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri in northeast part of the national capital on Friday.

Manish Seth, secretary of Daryaganj Traders' Association, said all shops in the area opened on Saturday morning and there's no unrest. He said police have been keeping a tight vigil. A senior police officer from Shahdara district said situation was under control in the area.

"Delhi Police have dominated the area and are conducting flag marches since Friday evening to ensure that no untoward incident is reported," he added. The Jamia Millia Islamia, which has been seeing protests against the law, has a public meeting lined up by activists on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a protest-march in the day.

On Friday, a clash between police and protesters had ensued in Daryaganj, prompting police to use water cannon on the agitators, some of whom had turned violent and set on fire a car. Incidents of stone-pelting were also reported from Seemapuri, where an additional deputy commissioner of police suffered minor injuries.

