Armed forces owe success to intel agencies: Lt. Gen Naravane

No military operation is successful without the support of intelligence agencies, Vice Chief of Army Staff and Army Chief-designate Lt General Manoj Naravane said here on Saturday. The Lt General was speaking at the launch of former journalist Nitin Gokhale's book 'R N Kao: Gentleman Spymaster'.

"Military operations and intelligence go hand in hand. In fact, whenever we have an operational briefing, it always starts with 'Khabar Dushman ke bare main' (news about our enemies) and that 'Khabar' is what we get from our intelligence operatives," Lt. General Naravane said.

"I dare say that none of our military operations would have been successful, had it not been for the support we got from various intelligence agencies including Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW)," he said. The armed forces owe to intelligence agencies for their contribution to the nation's security, the Lt.General added.

