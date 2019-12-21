Left Menu
CAA row: Delhi Police arrests Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad

The Delhi Police has arrested Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad hours after he was detained outside Jama Masjid in the early hours on Saturday morning.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 15:33 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 15:33 IST
Chandrashekhar Azad [File Image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police has arrested Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad hours after he was detained outside Jama Masjid in the early hours on Saturday morning. Azad had yesterday escaped when the police tried to detain him near Jama Masjid area during a massive protest against the newly-amended citizenship law. His supporters had allegedly managed to escort him out from the spot.

He was earlier denied permission for the protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. Azad, who recently announced that he will float his own political outfit, was present in solidarity with the anti-CAA protesters. He led his supporters during the protest at the historic mosque. Tens of hundreds of people turned up in the Jama Masjid area of Old Delhi on Friday and raised slogans denouncing the law.

Protestors carried posters of nationalist leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar at the rally and demanded that the new law be withdrawn. Slogans of "Aazadi" and "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi" were raised by the protestors. Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

