Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar to embark on two-day visit to Iran from Sunday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 15:34 IST
Jaishankar to embark on two-day visit to Iran from Sunday

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Iran from Sunday, where he will co-chair the 19th Joint Commission Meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Javed Zarif. Jaishankar is also expected to call upon Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The meeting comes days after the US provided a rare exemption to India from sanctions on the Chabahar port in Iran as Washington said it recognised that the strategic project was a lifeline for war-torn Afghanistan to get humanitarian supplies from India. The Chabahar port -- jointly being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan -- is considered a gateway to golden opportunities for trade with central Asian nations by the three countries. It is located on the Indian Ocean in the Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran.

Jaishankar will also be visiting Oman from December 23 to 25 at the invitation of Omani Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, the External Affairs Ministry said in another statement. "During his visit, EAM, in addition to meeting his counterpart, will hold meetings with other ministers to discuss matters of mutual interest. An agreement for cooperation in the field of maritime transport will be signed during the visit. EAM will also interact with the Indian community in Muscat during the visit," the statement said.

This will be Jaishankar's first visit to Oman after the second term of the Modi government began in May. "The visit is in pursuit of India's objective of enhanced engagement with the Gulf region, which is in India's extended neighbourhood. It will provide an opportunity to hold in-depth discussions with the political leadership on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues and will advance India's growing engagement with Oman and the region," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you want to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

'Free atmosphere now as Sena eased burden of BJP relationship'

The Shiv Sena on Saturday said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has eased the burden of relationship with the BJP resulting into a free atmosphere not only in Maharashtra but also in the BJP camp. The Sena, a long-time ally of the BJP, ...

Scott surges into Australian PGA Championship lead

Gold Coast, Dec 21 AFP World number 18 Adam Scott surged into one shot lead at the European Tour co-sanctioned Australian PGA Championships Saturday as the veteran campaigner looks to end his year on a high. The 39-year-old headed into the ...

Core melt localisation device installed at KKNPP Unit 3

Core melt localisation device installed at KKNPP Unit 3 Chennai, Dec 21 PTI A core melt localisation device that protects the core under the reactor pit was installed in the Unit 3 of the Indo-Russian Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in T...

Scientists inch closer to getting a perfect head of beer

All booze-lovers have a reason to rejoice as scientists are a step closer to finding a way to develop a perfectly frothy head of beer which will stay till the last sip. The study was conducted by researchers of the University of Manchester ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019