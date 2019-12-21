Left Menu
Mangaluru: Curfew relaxed, CM assures probe into violence

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said an inquiry will be conducted into the violence that rocked this coastal city during the anti-CAA protests, leaving two dead in police firing, as he announced relaxation in the curfew clamped here. Visiting the city after Thursday's violence, the Chief Minister appealed for peace and also said he has instructed the district administration to provide compensation to the families of those dead as per the provisions of law.

"Every one wants the curfew to be revoked. I have discussed with officials and the Home Minister- today from 3 pm to 6 pm it will be relaxed, during the night curfew will continue. Tomorrow curfew will be lifted during the entire day time, but it will be imposed in the night," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

"On Monday the curfew will be revoked, but section 144 (order banning assembly of more than four people) will continue," he said, adding that people can celebrate Christmas or any other Hindu-Muslim festivities without any disturbance. Despite prohibitory orders demonstrations had turned violent in Mangaluru on Thursday. Police had initially clamped curfew in parts of the city until Friday night, and later extended it to the entire Mangaluru commissionerate limits till December 22 midnight.

On reaching here, Yediyurappa met the family members of two persons who were killed in the firing, and also held a meeting with representatives of Christian and Muslim communities, political leaders and officials. He noted that he had earlier met with two to three teams of Muslim leaders in Bengaluru and every one had promised cooperation in maintaining peace.

In Mangaluru as there were attempts by protesters to take the law into their hands, "untoward incidents" have happened. "Home Minister and I will discuss on what kind of inquiry should be conducted.. and we will get the inquiry done," he said.

No one has "solace" because of the violence, he said. "As the crowd had gathered around the building where fire arms were stored and made attempts to indulge in destruction it was inevitable for police to use force.

In case the crowd had managed to access the arms- we can think what could have happened," Yediyurappa said. Two people were killed in police firing on Thursday as the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act had turned violent.

Police sources said protesters attempted to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried to attack police personnel, following which force was used to disperse them. Yediyurappa said he hasdirected the district Deputy Commissioner to announce compensation to the next of kin of those deceased within the framework of law.

"We have also discussed that if any of them don't have house, government can help in constructing it." Calling for maintenance of peace, the Chief Minister said his government will not discriminate between Hindus, Muslims and Christians. "We want every one to co-exist peacefully as children born to the same mother. This is the expectation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said.

He claimed that few journalists from Kerala had come here without any identity card. "Why did they come, what was their activity, will be inquired into, to find out the truth," he said.

Eight journalists and camera crew of Kerala-based TV channels, who had interviewed relatives of those killed in the firing were released and taken to Thalappady bordering Kerala, seven hours after being detained by police in front of the Government Wenlock hospital on Friday, allegedly for not having authorised accreditation card, sources said. Responding to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's allegation that the violence was government sponsored, Yediyurappa said "As a leader of opposition he should speak responsibly and not make irresponsible statements." PTI KSU BN BN.

