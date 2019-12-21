Assembly passes bill seeking to scrap 4-corporator-per-ward

The Legislative Assembly onSaturday passed the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation(Amendment) Bill, 2019 which seeks to do away with the systemof electing four corporators from every ward

If the bill is cleared by the Legislative Council,upcoming municipal elections will see single candidate beingelected from every ward

During the debate in the Assembly, Leader ofOpposition Devendra Fadnavis and Sudhir Mungantiwar of the BJPopposed the amendment, saying it defeated the purpose ofgiving better representation to people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.