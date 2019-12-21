4 arrested in Ajmer with 2 kg MDA drug

Four people have been arrested in Ajmer city of Rajasthan with two kg of MDA drug worth around Rs 15 crore, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-terrorist squad of the Rajasthan police raided a place in Ajmer on Friday and nabbed Gauru Khan and Salman Khan Methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA) drug.

On their information, two of their associates Mohammad Gaus and Srihari were also arrested, ADG of ATS and SOG Anil Paliwal said.' The accused were supplying methylenedioxyamphetamine, known as 'mummy daddy drug' in common parlance, to school and college students in Ajmer and other cities of the state.

