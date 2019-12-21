Left Menu
11 arrested for stone-pelting during anti-CAA protests in northeast Delhi

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 18:30 IST
Eleven persons were arrested for allegedly hurling stones at security personnel during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri on Friday, in which an additional deputy commissioner of police was injured, police said on Saturday. Additional DCP, Shahdara district, Rohit Rajbir Singh suffered minor injuries in the incident, they said, adding that he was doing fine now.

Earlier, the police had said five "outsiders' from the neighbouring areas of Seemapuri were detained in connection with the incident. Subsequently, they were arrested. Six more persons were also arrested on charges of rioting, causing damage to public property and using force to deter police personnel from performing their duty

It was suspected that they had come to the area with an intention to create mischief, the police said. Meanwhile, in order to ensure that the situation remained under control, the police conducted flag marches in northeast Delhi and appealed to the locals to maintain peace. Senior police officers also interacted with the locals.

The police also reached out to the members of the peace committees in the area in order to maintain law and order.

