IAF will continue to play critical role in security domain:Air

  Hyderabad
  Updated: 21-12-2019 19:02 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 18:56 IST
Representative image

Asserting that the Indian Airforce will continue to play a critical role in the security domain, IAF Chief R K S Bhadauria said on Saturday the present decade is likely to witness significant changes in nature and methodologies of warfare. Since inception, the IAF has always undertaken challenging roles, he said.

"The present decade is likely to witness significant changes in nature and methodologies of warfare, particularly in the sub-conventional domain," Bhadauria said. "The Indian Air Force will continue to play a critical role in the security domain and you will be part of the core set of people who will be called upon to deliver," he said at the Combined Graduation Parade held at Air Force Academy, Dundigal near here.

He expressed confidence that the Flight Cadets, who successfully completed training, would meet all challenges head-on in the endeavor and accomplish every task to perfection. "While we prepare to fight the enemy across the entire spectrum of warfare, we must also proactively assist the nation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations and any other support role that emerges," he added.

He exhorted the newly-commissioned officers to be professionally competent, confident and fearless in order to deliver as future leaders of the Air Force. The Parade marked the successful completion of training for 127 Flight Cadets of Flying and Ground Duty branches of IAF, according to an official release.

Twenty-one women officers joined the growing number of women in the IAF, it said. Bhadauria, who was the reviewing officer of the parade, conferred the 'President's Commission' on the graduating flight cadets who successfully completed their professional training.

The Commandant of the Air Force Academy administered an 'Oath' to the successful flight cadets. Flying Officer Arunabha Chakraborty from the Flying Branch was awarded the 'Sword of Honour' and President's Plaque for standing first in overall merit in the Pilots' course, the release said.

Among the newly-commissioned officers on Saturday was Arti Tomar from Ghaziabad who is the sole woman from the Fighters branch. She said she is a first-generation defense officer from her family.

"I will be joining defense in flying branch. It was a great experience. It will be difficult but it will be exciting also," she said. Asked what motivated her to join the Fighters branch as it is seen by some as challenging for women, she said every task as difficult as those in other branches like Transport also worked hard.

"Fighters, it is considered that it is difficult. But, once you start learning,...it's not that difficult," she said. Tomar was motivated to join the fighters by the example of a woman officer who took up the branch earlier.

