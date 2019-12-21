Dhindsa joining rebels won't harm party: SAD chief

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said the defiance of disgruntled Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will "not harm the party in any way". Dhindsa had resigned from all Shiromani Akali Dal posts and joined hands with its splinter groups to “liberate” SAD from the Badal family and to revive party's “lost glory”.

When asked whether he sees any adverse impact of Dhindsa's actions on the prospects of the party, Sukhbir said, "There is not going to be any harm to the party". “Even if Sukhbir Singh Badal leaves the party," there will be no damage to SAD, he said here, adding that the SAD is "such an institution which cannot be shaken".

"A lot of people joined the party and many left it, but nobody could weaken the Akali Dal,” Sukhbir stressed. On Wednesday, Dhindsa held a show of strength in Sangrur and said the SAD was "heading towards destruction," under its present leadership. Dhindsa had even attended a parallel programme organised by the rebel SAD workers (Taksalis), to mark the 99th foundation day of the party on December 14 in Amritsar.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee leaders Paramjit Singh Sarna and Manjit Singh GK also accompanied Dhindsa at the programme.

