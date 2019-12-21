Crime Branch files preliminary charge sheet against man for duping people of Rs 1.53 cr in Jammu

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a preliminary charge sheet against a man for allegedly duping people of Rs 1.53 crore after promising admission of their wards in private medical colleges, a spokesman said. Sudip Syama Chakrabarty, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on October 24 soon after his return from abroad, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Gafoor Ahmed, Ravinder Singh Jasrotia, Rajinder Singh Andotra and Syed Shayan early this year, a case was registered, he said. In the complaint, they alleged that the accused had duped them of Rs 1.53 crore

by promising admission of their wards in private medical colleges. "A preliminary verification was conducted by Crime Branch, Jammu and after allegations of fraud and cheating were prima-facie established against the accused, a case was registered and investigations taken up," the spokesman said.

He said documentary evidence and oral statements have helped establish cheating and fraud committed by the accused. "As soon as the accused landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, he was arrested and brought to Jammu to face the investigation," the spokesman said.

The accused was put on police remand for investigation purpose and later remanded in judicial custody. The preliminary charge sheet against the accused was filed in the court of sub-judge mobile magistrate.

The court rejected the bail application of the accused, observing that he is a resident of the UAE and has been evading arrest since long.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.