Avoid carriageway from Bhikaji Cama Place towards Dhaula Kuan: Delhi Traffic Police
Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday advised the commuters to avoid the carriageway from Bhikaji Cama Place towards Dhaula Kuan near Moti Bagh flyover due to breakdown of a bus.
Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday advised the commuters to avoid the carriageway from Bhikaji Cama Place towards Dhaula Kuan near Moti Bagh flyover due to breakdown of a bus.
"Traffic alert obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Bhikaji Cama Place towards Dhaula Kuan near Moti Bagh flyover due to breakdown of a bus," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.
"Kindly avoid the stretch," traffic police said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhaula Kuan
- Bhikaji Cama Place
- Delhi