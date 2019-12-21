Over 660 grams gold seized at Amritsar airport

Two passengers were apprehended at Shri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport here on Saturday after 664.36 grams of gold was found in their possession.

Customs Commissioner Dipak Kumar Gupta said the two passengers, including a woman, are from Gujarat.

The yellow metal was hidden in woman's undergarment and the man had concealed it inside his rectum, officials said.

