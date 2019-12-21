Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, China resolve to intensify efforts to resolve decades-old border issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 22:44 IST
India, China resolve to intensify efforts to resolve decades-old border issue
Doval and Wang are the designated Special Representatives of the two countries for the boundary talks. Image Credit: Flickr

India and China on Saturday agreed to intensify efforts to achieve a "fair", "reasonable" and mutually acceptable solution to the vexed boundary issue, resolving that its early settlement will serve the fundamental interests of both countries. There was a consensus during "constructive" border talks here between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval that both sides should respect each other's sensitivities and concerns in order to build mutual trust, according to the External Affairs Ministry.

It said the two sides also underlined that the boundary question should be approached from the strategic perspective of India-China ties while agreeing that maintaining peace and tranquility along the border was important. Both sides shared the view that stable and balanced development of India-China relations is a positive factor for peace and prosperity in the region and the world, the MEA said after the 22nd round of Sino-India boundary talks under the framework of Special Representatives' dialogue.

Doval and Wang are the designated Special Representatives of the two countries for the boundary talks. In the talks, the two sides also agreed to work together to roll out more confidence-building measures along the border, in sync with the decision taken during the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October.

"Both sides agreed that it is important to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas for the overall development of the bilateral relationship, pending final settlement of the boundary question," the MEA said in a statement. "In this context, they recognized the importance of existing Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) to promote exchanges and communication between the border personnel and to ensure predictability in border management as well as strategic communication," it said.

The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it. Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

The MEA said the talks were constructive with focus on taking forward the closer developmental partnership between the two countries in accordance with the "guidance" of Modi and Xi Jinping at the second informal summit in Chennai. It said both sides also reviewed the progress made since the summit.

"Both the Special Representatives underlined the importance of approaching the boundary question from the strategic perspective of India-China relations and agreed that an early settlement of the boundary question serves the fundamental interests of both countries," the MEA said. "The Special Representatives resolved to intensify their efforts to achieve a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the India-China boundary question in accordance with the directives provided by PM Modi and President Xi Jinping," it added.

Doval and Wang also exchanged views on important bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA said. Wang, who is also a State Councilor, called on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and discussed bilateral

"China and India should positively press forward the talks on border issues in accordance with the important instructions made by the leaders of the two countries, and work out the framework of the negotiation roadmap in a bid to reach a final solution which is fair, reasonable and accepted by both sides," Wang was quoted as saying in a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. Wang said the annual meeting of the special representatives serves as a main channel for the two countries to discuss border issues and it is also an important platform for the two sides to carry out strategic communication.

The two countries should further strengthen communication and coordination, and jointly safeguard multilateralism, fairness, and justice, he said in the statement. The two sides exchanged views on the "early harvest of boundary negotiations", reached consensus on strengthening trust measures, and agreed to make regulations on safeguarding peace and tranquillity in border areas, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported quoting the statement.

The two sides also agreed to hold the 23rd Special Representatives' Meeting on the China-India Boundary Question next year in China, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Tigers agree to 1-year deals with 2B Schoop, 1B Cron

The Detroit Tigers have agreed to one-year deals with veteran infielders Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron, the team announced on Saturday. Both deals are for 6.1 million, according to MLB.com.Schoop, 28, is expected to be the Tigers everyday s...

Soccer-Everton, Arsenal look to future, Sheff United go fifth

The future cannot arrive soon enough for Everton and Arsenal whose limitations were laid bare in a dreadful 0-0 Premier League draw watched by their incoming managers in the directors box on Saturday.The early game at Goodison Park had a st...

Domestic cricket served me well: Abid Ali

After scoring a century on the third day against Sri Lanka, opener Abid Ali on Saturday said that hard work he has put in domestic cricket has helped him in this match. The domestic cricket Ive played has served me well, and it was all for ...

Two arrested for throwing 'acid-like chemical' on woman bus conductor in Bengaluru

Police have arrested two men on charges of throwing acid-like chemical on a 35-year-old woman bus conductor in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Thursday.The woman has been identified as Indira Bai who is a native of the Tumkur district ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019