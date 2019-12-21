People stage protest outside Delhi Police hqrs, seek release of detained persons during anti-CAA stir
Some people gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters here on Saturday evening demanding the release of detained persons during protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
They were also demanding that the government should take back the amended Citizenship Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Citizenship Amendment Act