Odisha: 27 IAS, 16 IPS officers promoted to higher ranks

As many as 27 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Odisha have been promoted to higher ranks, the state government announced on Saturday, adding that four among the 27 IAS officers have been promoted to the rank of Principal Secretary. The four officers who have been promoted to the rank of Principal Secretary are: Hemant Sharma, Bishnupada Sethi, Chitra Arumugam and Sushil Kumar Lohani. All four are of the 1995 batch.

Three IPS officers, namely, Arisingha Bhoi, Amitendra Nath Sinha and S Praveen Kumar have been promoted to the rank of Inspector General (IG), while among those promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) include Anirudh K Singh, Anup Kumar Sahoo, Amrita Dash, Anoop Krishna and Sudha Singh. In addition, four IPS officers, namely RK Sharma, Saumendra K Priyadarshi, Santosh Bala and Ritu Arora have been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (ADG). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.