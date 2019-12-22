Odisha: 27 IAS, 16 IPS officers promoted to higher ranks
As many as 27 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Odisha have been promoted to higher ranks, the state government announced on Saturday, adding that four among the 27 IAS officers have been promoted to the rank of Principal Secretary.
As many as 27 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Odisha have been promoted to higher ranks, the state government announced on Saturday, adding that four among the 27 IAS officers have been promoted to the rank of Principal Secretary. The four officers who have been promoted to the rank of Principal Secretary are: Hemant Sharma, Bishnupada Sethi, Chitra Arumugam and Sushil Kumar Lohani. All four are of the 1995 batch.
Three IPS officers, namely, Arisingha Bhoi, Amitendra Nath Sinha and S Praveen Kumar have been promoted to the rank of Inspector General (IG), while among those promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) include Anirudh K Singh, Anup Kumar Sahoo, Amrita Dash, Anoop Krishna and Sudha Singh. In addition, four IPS officers, namely RK Sharma, Saumendra K Priyadarshi, Santosh Bala and Ritu Arora have been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (ADG). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- IPS
- Odisha
- Indian Administrative Service
- Praveen Kumar
- DIG
ALSO READ
Tribal girl raped by headmistress' husband at Odisha
Pradhan takes stock of arrangements at Barunei Hill ahead of President's visit to Odisha
Odisha reduces Kalia assistance to Rs 4,000 from Rs 10,000
Centre agrees to include 3 Odisha airports under Udan scheme
Odisha: Man held for raping, impregnating Class VII tribal girl