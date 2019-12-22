Assam govt to introduce Bill in next Assembly session securing land rights of indigenous people

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state Cabinet has decided to introduce a new Bill in the next Assembly session to secure the land rights of the indigenous people. "The state Cabinet has decided to bring a new Bill in the next Assembly session securing the land rights of the indigenous people. Under this Bill, indigenous people can sell their land only to indigenous people," Sarma told media here.

The Assam Cabinet has also decided to send a proposal to the Centre to make Assamese the state language. The Assam Finance Minister said, "All Indian states were originally reorganised on the basis of language. Subsequently, due to migration, the number of people speaking the language of a state may vary. However, it is important to keep the language on the basis of which the state was created." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.