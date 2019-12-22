Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vet rape and murder: AIIMS forms team for second autopsy of 4 accused in Hyderabad

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 11:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 11:15 IST
Vet rape and murder: AIIMS forms team for second autopsy of 4 accused in Hyderabad
AIIMS Delhi. File photo/ANI

AIIMS has formed a team of three forensic doctors to conduct the second autopsy on the bodies of four men accused of gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near Hyderabad, who were killed in an alleged encounter on Dec 6. The team will be led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of forensic at AIIMS, have Dr. Adarsh Kumar and Dr. Abhishek Yadav as members. Dr. Varun Chandra will assist the team in the post-mortem examination.

The team will conduct the second autopsy in the mortuary of the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Dec 23 at 9 am, an AIIMS communique to Telangana special chief secretary stated. "The medical board will depart for Telangana on Dec 22 and 5.15 pm and will be coming back on Dec 23," a source said.

The Telangana High Court had directed authorities to conduct a second postmortem on the bodies of the four accused. The bodies have been kept at Gandhi Hospital as per an earlier order of the high court after pleas were filed alleging extra-judicial killing of the men and claiming it was a fake encounter. A division bench directed that the autopsy be conducted before Dec 23 and the report be submitted to the Registrar General of the high court.

After the postmortem, the bodies can be handed over to the families of the four men. The doctors were advised to express an independent view on the basis of the evidence collected by them. The four accused were arrested on Nov 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman veterinarian and burning her body. The case triggered widespread protests across the country.

On Dec 6, they were gunned down by police at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the site of the offense for the reconstruction of the crime scene for investigation. The "encounter" has come under legal scrutiny. The charred remains of the 25-year-old veterinarian were found on Nov 28. The first post mortem was conducted on Dec 6, the day the four men were killed, in a state-run hospital in Mahabubnagar from where the bodies were subsequently shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Packers, Vikings battling for NFC North title

Aaron Rodgers knows what to expect when the Green Bay Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Minneapolis. Its going to be one of those old-fashioned NFC North contests, Rodgers said.Rodgers and the Packers can clinch the div...

Gujarat: 271 couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Surat

As many as 271 couples from different communities tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony in Surat on Saturday. The ceremony which is being organised since the last nine consecutive years was also attended by state ministers Bhupendrasinh...

Pietrangelo, Schwartz power Blues past Sharks

Alex Pietrangelos tie-breaking goal midway through the third period was the game-winner, and Jaden Schwartz scored once in a three-point game as the visiting St. Louis Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Goaltender Jake Al...

Curfew lifted in Shillong, streets decked out in X-mas lights

Curfew was on Sunday morning lifted in Shillong, as no report of violence or arson over the amended citizenship Act was reported from any part of the city, officials said. People were seen flocking to local shops to buy essential items and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019