J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector

Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The unprovoked ceasefire violation from Pakistan side by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC began at around 10:15 am today.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on the intervening night of December 21 and 22 the Pak Army had violated ceasefire at multiple locations in the Mendhar, Krishna Ghati and Poonch, which was retaliated by the Indian forces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.