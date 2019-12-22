Left Menu
Police names deceased protestors as accused in FIR

  • Mangaluru
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 13:40 IST
Police names deceased protestors as accused in FIR
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mangaluru city police have named two people killed in police firing in the city on Thursday as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) on the violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Jaleel, 49, and Nausheen, 23, were killed due to bullet injuries when police opened fire at an anti-CAA protest march in Bunder area in the heart of the city on December 19.

As per the FIR, Jaleel and Nausheen were part of the violent protest against CAA, which was organized by Muslim organizations. Jaleel has been named as accused No. 3 while Nausheen has been named accused No. 8 in the FIR.

A total of 77 people have been included in the FIR for their involvement in the protests. The development came after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited the city Saturday and directed Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Roopesh to provide compensation for the families of victims.

