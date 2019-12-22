Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act continue in TN

Around 500 members of Islamic outfits and scores of CPI(M) activists staged demonstrations here on Sunday as protests continued against the Citizenship Amendment Act in parts of Tamil Nadu. While members of the Islam outfits, including women, staged a protest holding placards in Chepauk, CPI(M) cadres distributed pamphlets in Thousand Lights area.

Hindu Munnani workers, led by their leader Arjun Sampath staged a demonstration, holding placards and party flags, at the Vallurvarkotam area. Protests were also held in Theni by members of some Islamic organizations.

In Madurai, activists of Campus Front of India and an Islamic outfit were booked for staging a protest against the CAA on Saturday without taking permission, police said "We have booked cases against around 2,000 members, including those from Campus Front of India and another Muslim outfit", a senior police officer told PTI. Earlier, senior BJP Leader L Ganesan told reporters in Chennai that there was nothing in wrong in police using weapons to disperse mobs who damage public property.

He said police can use weapons at their disposal in an official capacity as otherwise, the protesters may cause more damage to public property. He claimed that there has been a decrease in protests against CAA nationwide and slammed opposition parties for their "false propaganda" over the Act.

