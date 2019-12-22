Left Menu
Labourer dead in fire at Ludhiana woolen mill

  • PTI
  • Ludhiana
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 15:21 IST
  • Created: 22-12-2019 15:20 IST
Representative image

A labourer was charred to death in a fire which broke out in a woollen mill here in the early hours of Sunday, a Fire Department official said. Ludhiana Municipal Corporation fire officer Shrishti Nath Sharma said 40 fire tenders were used to douse the flames.

It took more than five hours to bring the fire under control, he said. Banwari Lal (48) of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh died in the fire, the official said, adding he was the only one who was sleeping in the hall of the mill at the time of the incident.

Sharma said the exact cause of the fire and estimated property loss is being ascertained.

