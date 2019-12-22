Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajwa writes to Prez, seeks CAA expansion to include Ahmadiyyas too

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 15:32 IST
Bajwa writes to Prez, seeks CAA expansion to include Ahmadiyyas too

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to have the ambit of new citizenship law expanded to include in it Ahmadiyya community too, facing persecution in Pakistan. Bajwa made the request to the president in a letter to him.

Amid the widespread protest against the amendment to the citizenship law, Bajwa argued that the Government needs to undertake the humanitarian step for Amhadiyyas, who have had to flee Pakistan following persistent persecution. “Ethos of india has always been to protect the oppressed. Through the history of modern india we have strived to create a functioning nation that celebrates unity in diversity. We have protected minorities and done our best to bring out these qualities in our democratic institutions,” Bajwa said in his letter to the president.

He said this being the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi, “I urge you to bring this to the notice of the government. It is my hope that the Government will continue to protect those who are oppressed and persecuted around us and look at expanding the ambit of the Citizenship Amendment Act under your directions.” Bajwa said the CAA requires further scrutiny as it fails to account for a myriad of communities facing persecution in our neighbourhood.

“The Ahmadiyyas of Qadian are one such community which has faced persecution in Pakistan since 1953. In 1974 the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto passed the second amendment to the Pakistan constitution which in effect declared Ahmadiyyas as non- Muslim. In 1984, the Zia-Ul-Haq passed an ordinance that prohibited Ahmadiyyas from identifying themselves as Muslims,” wrote the Congress MP. He said over the years this community has seen its members being stoned to death.

“Even the tomb stone of Nobel Laureate Abdus Salam, an Ahmadiyya, was desecrated and the word 'Muslim' written on its cover was removed. The persecution faced by Ahmadiyyas requires humanitarian action by our government,” said Bajwa. "My letter to Prez Ram Nath Kovind ji on the issue that Ahmadiyyas have faced persecution in Pakistan since 1953 and that Pakistani State doesn't recognize them as Muslims. My request is to expand the ambit of CAA Act and include Ahmadiyya sect among 6 communities eligible for citizenship," he said on Twitter.

Bajwa has earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. PTI SKC

RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Christmas in Lebanon not so merry as economic crisis bites

Rafi Tabakians clothing store in a Beirut suburb is usually buzzing with customers during the holiday season, but with Lebanons economy in ruins, shoppers are in short supply.Weve been in business for 30 years, and Ive never seen anything l...

UPDATE 1-Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labour report

British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced l...

Pragya Thakur was on wheelchair, refused to move to non-emergency row causing delay: SpiceJet

SpiceJet on Sunday clarified that BJP MP Pragya Thakur was asked by the crew on Delhi-Bhopal flight to move to a non-emergency row seat as she was on a wheelchair but she refused, causing the flight to delay. While some restless passengers ...

Libya's eastern forces seize Turkish-crewed ship

Libyas Benghazi-based forces claimed they seized a ship with Turkish crew members, as tensions in the eastern Mediterranean continue to rise over a contentious maritime border deal. In a statement late Saturday, the self-styled Libyan Natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019