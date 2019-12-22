TMC delegation 'detained' at Lucknow airport: Party MP

A four-member TMC delegation, which was scheduled to meet the grieving families of those killed in Uttar Pradesh during protests over the new citizenship law, was "detained" at Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon, party sources claimed. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Md Nadimul Haque, who is part of the delegation, said he and other party members were staging a sit-in near a hanger at the airport.

"We have been detained at Lucknow airport. As soon as we got down from the aircraft, we were surrounded by the police and were taken by the police to a secluded spot on the runway. We are staging a dharna near a hanger," Haque told PTI over the phone from Lucknow. The delegation, led by party's former MP Dinesh Trivedi also includes parliamentarian Pratima Mondal and Abir Biswas.

