Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5.15 pm. CAL 1 WB-CITIZENSHIP-SITUATION CAA stir: Situation peaceful in Bengal; BJP, Jamait ulema-e- Hind to take out rallies in city Kolkata: The situation in West Bengal was peaceful on Sunday morning, with no incidents of violence reported from any part of the state, police said.

CAL 2 MG-CITIZENSHIP-SITUATION Curfew lifted in Shillong, streets decked out in X-mas lights Shillong: Curfew was on Sunday morning lifted in Shillong, as no report of violence or arson over the amended citizenship Act was reported from any part of the city, officials said. CAL 3 MN-PROHIBITORY ORDER Prohibitory order imposed for two months on Imphal West district in Manipur Imphal: The Manipur government has imposed a prohibitory order on Imphal West district for two months in view of the continued protests against the new citizenship law, an official said on Sunday.

CAL 4 AS-CITIZENSHIP-ZUBEEN Govt trying to create Kashmir-like havoc in Assam, but people won't buckle under pressure: Zubeen Garg Guwahati: Singer Zubeen Garg, who enjoys a demigod status in Assam and now is one of the most vocal faces of the movement against the amended citizenship law, says a revolution has begun in the state as people have risen against this "unjust legislation" and won't buckle under pressure. CAL 7 WB-CITIZENSHIP-SIDDIQULLAH-SHAH Shah won't be allowed to step out of Kolkata airport if CAA not withdrawn: Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Kolkata: West Bengal minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Sunday threatened to disallow Union Home Minister Amit Shah to step out of the airport whenever he visits the city, if the Citizenship Amendment Act is not immediately withdrawn.

CAL 8 WB-TMC-UP TMC delegation 'detained' at Lucknow airport: Party MP Kolkata: A four-member TMC delegation, which was scheduled to meet the grieving families of those killed in Uttar Pradesh during protests over the new citizenship law, was "detained" at Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon, party sources claimed..

