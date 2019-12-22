Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 17:20 IST
Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5.15 pm. CAL 1 WB-CITIZENSHIP-SITUATION CAA stir: Situation peaceful in Bengal; BJP, Jamait ulema-e- Hind to take out rallies in city Kolkata: The situation in West Bengal was peaceful on Sunday morning, with no incidents of violence reported from any part of the state, police said.

CAL 2 MG-CITIZENSHIP-SITUATION Curfew lifted in Shillong, streets decked out in X-mas lights Shillong: Curfew was on Sunday morning lifted in Shillong, as no report of violence or arson over the amended citizenship Act was reported from any part of the city, officials said. CAL 3 MN-PROHIBITORY ORDER Prohibitory order imposed for two months on Imphal West district in Manipur Imphal: The Manipur government has imposed a prohibitory order on Imphal West district for two months in view of the continued protests against the new citizenship law, an official said on Sunday.

CAL 4 AS-CITIZENSHIP-ZUBEEN Govt trying to create Kashmir-like havoc in Assam, but people won't buckle under pressure: Zubeen Garg Guwahati: Singer Zubeen Garg, who enjoys a demigod status in Assam and now is one of the most vocal faces of the movement against the amended citizenship law, says a revolution has begun in the state as people have risen against this "unjust legislation" and won't buckle under pressure. CAL 7 WB-CITIZENSHIP-SIDDIQULLAH-SHAH Shah won't be allowed to step out of Kolkata airport if CAA not withdrawn: Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Kolkata: West Bengal minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Sunday threatened to disallow Union Home Minister Amit Shah to step out of the airport whenever he visits the city, if the Citizenship Amendment Act is not immediately withdrawn.

CAL 8 WB-TMC-UP TMC delegation 'detained' at Lucknow airport: Party MP Kolkata: A four-member TMC delegation, which was scheduled to meet the grieving families of those killed in Uttar Pradesh during protests over the new citizenship law, was "detained" at Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon, party sources claimed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Fake call centre conning US nationals busted, 5 held

A fake call centre targeting US nationals with loan promises and swindling them through process fees and security deposits using gift cards was busted in Jogeshwari suburb of Mumbai, and five people were arrested, police said on Sunday. Th...

Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi meets kin of person who died during anti-CAA protest

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday met the family of Suleiman, who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city. Suleiman died during a anti-CAA protest on December 20.Gand...

Will not play Bangladesh on neutral venue: Pakistan board writes to BCB

KARACHI The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has made it clear to their Bangladesh counterparts that it will not host them on a neutral venue during the upcoming home series in January-February. In an e-mail sent to the BCB this week, the PCB Cha...

UP BJP hits back at SP for criticising citizenship law

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday challenged Samajwadi Party leaders to visit West Bengal and see for themselves how the Trinamool Congress TMC runs the government in that state. Please tell the SP to visit Bengal and see how the T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019