Anti-CAA protest: 12 held, 15 detained in Kanpur violence

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 12 people and detained 15 for fanning violence in Kanpur yesterday during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

  • Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 18:03 IST
File Photo [ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 12 people and detained 15 for fanning violence in Kanpur yesterday during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Security has been heightened in Kanpur after the protest against the CAA turned violent in Yateem Khana Police Station area on Saturday.

"The FIRs have been registered. We have arrested 12 people and have detained 15. We are also checking the CCTV footage to catch the remaining accused," said Superintendent of Police (SP) East Raj Kumar Agarwal. The SP also appealed people to maintain and prevent themselves from believing in rumours.

"We are appealing people to maintain peace and not believe in the rumours." A massive protest took place in Kanpur yesterday against the newly-enacted CAA and agitated protestors set Yatimkhana police post on fire. The police had to fire tear at them to disperse the crowd.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

