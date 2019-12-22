Left Menu
Priyanka visits Bijnor, meets kin of two youths killed in anti-CAA protest, demands judicial probe

  • Bijnor
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 20:57 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded judicial probe into deaths of two youths, killed during violent protests early this week here against amendments in the Citizenship Act.

Gandhi raised the demand after meeting family members of the two youths during an unscheduled visit here. "Congress will fight for the families and ensure that justice is done to them. The party will also raise this issue in Lok Sabha," she said while raising the demand of judicial probe.

Bijnor was one of the districts in Uttar Pradesh affected by violence by anti-CAA protesters who hurled stones and brickbats at policemen and torched some vehicles. Gandhi also accused the Union government of amending the citizenship law to distract people's attention from the weakening of the economy and rising unemployment in the country.

Hitting out at the Centre, she said, "The GDP has never declined to such level, while unemployment has crossed every limit. And, in order to divert the people's attention from these issues, the government brought this law." She also claimed that students are on roads, and nobody is listening to them.

"Asking a proof of being an Indian shows the mindset of the BJP. The black law enacted by the BJP is posing great difficulties to the poor, farmers and laborers. How will those living before 1971, be able to bring documents now, and prove that they are Indians?" she said. The Congress general secretary also asserted that "no one has any right to demand proof of citizenship."

Local Congress leaders earlier said Gandhi visited Nahtaur area of the district to meet families of the two persons, who died in the violence over the new provisions in the law early this week. UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu told PTI that the party general secretary also interacted with people in the area.

