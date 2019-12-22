Telangana Governor hosts dinner for President Kovind
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday hosted a dinner in honour of President Ram Nath Kovind at Raj Bhavan here. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and his cabinet colleagues also attended the dinner.
Kovind arrived here on Friday for his customary southern sojourn. The President would stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam in the city, one of the Presidential Retreats, during his visit.
He will return to Delhi on December 28.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
